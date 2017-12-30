(WSVN) - This New Year’s Eve, wow your party guests with a crunchy seafood treat that’s a breeze to make. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Shrimp Cakes with Avocado Cream

Ingredients:

1 lb. uncooked deveined peeled large shrimp (21 to 30 count), tail shells removed

1 egg

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 cup plain panko crispy bread crumbs

3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 Hass avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and cut medium dice

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

5 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

Method of Preparation:

– Coarsely chop half of the shrimp; reserve. In food processor, place remaining half of the shrimp; process to a coarse puree. Add egg, 2 tablespoons of cilantro and the garlic; process until smooth. Sprinkle mixture with bread crumbs; pulse to combine.

– Transfer mixture to medium bowl. Add reserved coarsely chopped shrimp, 1/2 cup of the red bell pepper and the green onions. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper; mix well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

– Meanwhile, in medium bowl, mash avocado with fork; add whipping cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir to completely blend into chunky consistency. Cover tightly; refrigerate until ready to use.

– Form shrimp mixture into 16 patties (about 1 1/2 inches in diameter and about 1/2 inch thick); set aside. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Working in batches, cook patties 2 to 3 minutes on each side, turning once, until patties are golden brown and shrimp pieces are pink. Drain on paper towel-lined plate.

To Plate:

Serve warm with a spoonful of avocado mixture, and garnish with remaining 1/4 cup red bell pepper.

Serves: 16

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.