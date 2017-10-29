NEW YORK (AP) — Another media outlet has cut ties with Mark Halperin.

Showtime released a brief statement Saturday saying Halperin would not be brought back as a host of “The Circus” should the political program be renewed. “The Circus” has two run seasons, and featured Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

Since allegations emerged this week that Halperin harassed numerous women while at ABC in the 1990s and 2000s, Penguin Press has canceled a book that Halperin and Heilemann were writing about the 2016 election and HBO called off a planned adaptation of the book. The journalist also has been suspended from his role as an MSNBC contributor.

Please read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/8ld8k8DC6O — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 27, 2017

Halperin has apologized on Twitter, saying he is “profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish” he caused.

