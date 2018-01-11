Hitting theaters this weekend are Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Oscar bait and another cute Paddington bear movie — plus a whole bunch of action. Here’s a preview in tonight’s Showtime.

Taraji P. Henson is Mary in “Proud Mary.”

She’s a hit woman who changes her life around when she unexpectedly becomes the guardian of a young boy.

Taraji told us why this butt-kicking, strong female role has a special place in her heart.

Taraji P. Henson: “It’s not about just me being able to have fun. It’s about changing the narrative. Why aren’t women of my age, why don’t you see us more in roles like this?”

Vera Farmiga (as Joanna): “In the bathroom there is $75,000. That money is yours if you do this one little thing.”

That one little thing ends up being a big thing. In “The Commuter,” Liam Neeson has until the end of his train ride to find a passenger who doesn’t belong. If he doesn’t, everyone dies.

It’s a tough predicament, so we asked Liam what he’d do if it happened to him.

Liam Neeson: “What would I do? I would do exactly what he did.”

Liam Neeson: “The guy needs money — he has a kid he has to put through college, he’s mortgaged up to the hilt. I’d go for the money, sure.”

Hugh Bonneville (as Henry Brown): “Paddington looks for the good in all of us, and somehow he finds it. If we are kind and polite, the world will be right.”

Everyone’s favorite bear is back.

“Paddington 2” is a sequel to the 2014 movie based on the children’s book series of the same name.

Paddington is still living in London.

And this time, he sets out to find a job to pay for a gift.

But when a thief — played by Hugh Grant — sets Paddington up for a robbery, a series of events unfold to clear the bear’s name.

Hugh Grant: “Myself never really like people making films of books I love, but in this case, I think not just been faithful but captured the spirit. I am proud of this film.”

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in a period piece, directed by Steven Spielberg — “The Post” has Oscar bait written all over it!

A massive government cover-up about the Vietnam War is revealed, but publishing it may not exactly be legal.

The whole cast is incredible, but one particular actor had even Steven Spielberg in awe.

Steven Spielberg: “I don’t know how Meryl did it, and I’m the director — I was there everyday, I was there for every shot, but I was absolutely agog at the truth Meryl was telling.”

“Proud Mary,” “Paddington 2” and “The Post” are currently playing in theaters.

