Two new movies are hitting theaters this week. One is getting Margot Robbie a lot of Oscar buzz. The other isn’t going to get any Oscar buzz, but it will terrify you. Here’s a look in tonight’s “Showtime.”

Lin Shaye (as Elise): “People who need help with matters that can’t be explained come to me. These hauntings can be terrifying things. I should know — I have faced many evils in my life.”

Get ready to be spooked in “Insidious: The Last Key.”

The fourth installment in the franchise comes with its twists.

Elise, played by Lin Shaye, is usually the one beating down the bad guys, but this time she’s their victim.

Her co-star, Leigh Whannel, who also produced and wrote the movie, explains.

Leigh Whannel: “Lin delivers such a great performance in the film that you buy into her terror, and I think if you’re in sync with her character, you”ll be afraid, too.”

Margot Robbie (as Tonya Harding): “My entire life I’ve been told I wouldn’t amount to anything. You know what? Maybe I would.”

“I, Tonya” is based on a story that’s too crazy not to be true.

Margot Robbie stars as Tonya Harding, the Olympic figure skater made infamous by plotting to injure her rival in 1994.

The rest is history.

Luray Cooper (as FBI Agent 2) : “We’re with the FBI.”

Sebastian Stan (as Jeff Gillooly): “They know something.”

Jan Harrelson (as FBI Agent 1): “What can you tell us about Tonya Harding?”

Paul Walter Hauser (as Shaw): “I don’t know a … Tony Harding.”

Luray Cooper (as FBI Agent 2): “Aren’t you her bodyguard?”

“Insidious: The Last Key” premieres Friday, and “I, Tonya” is currently skating around theaters.

