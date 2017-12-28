Only a couple new movies opened this week, but they’re good, solid “awards bait” material, so if you’re looking for a movie that doesn’t have “Jedi” or “Jumanji” in the title — these could be for you. Here’s a look at tonight’s Showtime.

Jessica Chastain (as Molly Bloom): “I’m getting that you don’t think much of me, but what if every single one of your ill-informed unsophisticated opinions about me were wrong?”

Idris Elba (as Charlie Jaffey): “I’d be amazed.”

Jessica Chastain plays the title character in “Molly’s Game,” the true story of the woman who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game.

When she’s dealt a bad hand and the FBI has its way with her, Molly has to fight for her freedom and clear her name.

Michelle Williams (as Gail Harris): “My child is a prisoner.”

Romain Duris (as Cinquanta): “Seventeen-million dollars or they will take his eye, his ear, the hand, and don’t tell me you don’t have the money.”

The 1973 kidnapping of the grandson of the world’s richest man is brought to the big screen in “All the Money in the World.”

Christopher Plummer plays oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who refuses to negotiate with the kidnappers.

Mark Wahlberg is the ex-CIA agent hired by Michelle Williams to bring her son home.

Michelle Williams (as Gail Harris): “Paul.”

Charlie Plummer (as John Paul Getty III): “I just want to go home.”

Michelle Williams (as Gail Harris): “Paul.”

Both films are now playing in theaters.

