“Star Wars” is gonna have a run for its money at the box office this weekend. It’s got competition from the likes of The Rock, Matt Damon and Hugh Jackman — or as we like to call him, the “Huge Jacked-Man.” A bunch of movies are hitting theaters this week. We got a preview of them in “Showtime.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Spencer): “I think we’ve become the avatars we chose.”

Rhys Darby (as Nigel): “Welcome to ‘Jumanji!'”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is a new take on the classic film from 1995, but instead of the game coming to life, the high school students who play it get sucked into the game and transformed into the bodies of The Rock, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

When we talked to the guys in Hawaii, they told us the key to this movie is go big or go home.

Kevin Hart: “Within the generation today, you want to go bigger, you want to go better, and the best way to do that is to put yourself in a situation where you’re adapting to the environment that you’re in.”

Bellas (singing): “I-I-I-I-I’m comin’ up, so you better get this party started.”

The Bellas are getting the party started for the third time in “Pitch Perfect 3.” They get the group back together and head overseas to compete in a singing competition for the armed forces.

The cast told Deco this movie has something you probably wouldn’t expect.

Anna Kendrick: “Umm, an action hero!”

Rebel Wilson: “I don’t want to point fingers. I am the action hero.”

Anna Kendrick: “It’s Rebel. She’s the action here.”

Rebel Wilson: “Who would have thought that in a singing and dancing comedy there’d be hardcore action? But there is.”

Matt Damon makes a very big decision in “Downsizing.” He decides to get really, really small to help science fight overpopulation.

Kristen Wiig also starts in the sci-fi satire.

Winston Churchill guided Great Britain to victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. In “Darkest Hour,” Gary Oldman plays the politician who, as the country’s prime minister, would not accept surrender, no matter the cost.

Hugh Jackman: “P.T. Barnum, at your service. I’m putting together a show, and I need a star.”

Hugh Jackman is the greatest showman in “The Greatest Showman.” This musical tells the story of P.T. Barnum, who created the Barnum & Bailey’s Circus, even when everyone told him it was impossible.

When we talked to Hugh in New York, he told us he knows a thing or two about that.

Hugh Jackman: “Follow your gut, because even if it doesn’t work out, you can live with that. It’s when you do something because someone else told you it was a good idea — it’s very hard to live with.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.