Two new movies, both comedies, are hitting theaters this weekend. One is about the making of a bad movie, and the other has Morgan Freeman getting competitive with Tommy Lee Jones. We’ve got a preview in this week’s Showtime.

Seth Rogen (as Sandy Schklair): “This set of the alleyway looks exactly like the real alleyway.”

James Franco (as Tommy Wiseau): “That’s right!”

Seth Rogen (as Sandy Schklair): “Well, why don’t we just shoot in the real alleyway?”

James Franco (as Tommy Wiseau): “Because it’s real Hollywood movie.”

Seth Rogen (as Sandy Schklair): “No? OK, sounds good.”

“The Disaster Artist” is a movie about a movie. That movie is “The Room,” a 2003 film directed, written by and starring Tommy Wiseau.

And there’s a good chance you never heard of him. Wiseau’s movie became a cult classic because of how hilariously awful it is.

In “The Disaster Artist,” James Franco stars as Wiseau, taking us behind the scenes of how the greatest bad movie of all time came to be.

Morgan Freeman (as Duke Driver): “I’m Duke Diver, resident manager of this resort community.”

In the comedy “Just Getting Started,” Morgan Freeman is the Duke. His character runs a retirement resort in California.

While his job is to make his residents happy, retirement isn’t exactly a hole in one after someone from his past sets out to kill him.

Morgan tells Deco this is a far cry from his typical roles.

Morgan Freeman: “I get called on so much for dramatize, that this is like unshackling.”

But Morgan’s not the only heavyweight that’ll have you laughing in this one. The Academy Award winner is joined by Tommy Lee Jones, who is trying to one-up him for the affection of Rene Russo.

Rene Russo (as Suzie): “So I’m the trophy for a golf match. I mean, it’s not the first time men have fought over me. Which one of you children is winning?”

