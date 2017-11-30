For the first time in a while, there are no new big screen releases this weekend, but a couple of fun flicks are heading to the small screen. Here’s what you can watch if you wanna stay home and chill — in tonight’s Showtime.

First they gotta get Daniel Craig out of prison.

Then they gotta pull off a robbery during a NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In “Logan Lucky,” Channing Tatum and Adam Driver play the brothers who are trying to make this heist happen.

Daniel Craig plays the convict who is going to help.

Daniel Craig (as Joe Bang): “How many yards away is the vault?”

Channing Tatum (as Jimmy Logan): “Twenty yards. I don’t know, maybe 30.”

Daniel Craig (as Joe Bang): “Is it 20 or is it 30? We are dealing with science here!”

Dane DeHaan (as Jan van Loos): “If I were rich, I could take you away.”

Alicia Vikander (as Sophia Sandvoort): “He would find us. He would not stop looking for me unless I were dead.”

“Tulip Fever” is an erotic romance set in 17th Century Amsterdam.

Alicia Vikander stars as a married woman who falls in love with an artist, played by Dane DeHaan.

The two plan to start a new life together by going all-in on the tulip bulb market.

You know, the flower.

Alicia Vikander (as Sophia Sandvoort): “I made a plan to save us both. We will be together.”

