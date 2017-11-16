From more superheroes than we know what to do with, to animals teaching us the story of Christmas, to everything in between, Deco’s got a look at the movies hitting theaters this weekend in Showtime.

Ben Affleck (as Bruce Wayne): “I’m putting together a team of people with special abilities.”

In “Justice League,” Batman pulls out the big guns and assembles a dream team of superheroes to fight off evil. Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg all band together to fight a villain called Steppenwolf.

If you’re a little worried this movie might be dark like some of the other DC Comics films have been, Ben Affleck says fear not!

Ben Affleck: “I think it’s fun. I think it’s lighter. I think it’s got more energy and it’s got more of a spirit of community and hope and triumph.”

Saoirse Ronan (as Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson): “I want go where culture is, like New York or at least –.”

Laurie Metcalf (as Marion McPherson): “How in the world did I raise such a snob?!”

“Lady Bird” is a coming-of-age story about a high school senior trying to deal with a difficult mother. Up-and-coming star Saoirse Ronan plays the lead role.

Izabela Vidovic (as Via): “If they stare, let them stare. You’re the toughest kid in that school.”

Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson star in “Wonder.” It’s the heartwarming and inspiring story of a little boy born with facial deformities dealing with bullies at school.

Just a warning — you’ll cry a lot watching this movie, but it’s OK, you’ll be in good company. The actors are crying a lot on screen, too.

Jacob tells us he can cry on command.

Jacob Tremblay: “It’s not as hard as people think it is. I have music — soft music — and also my headphones, which I use, will help block out a lot of stuff.”

Narrator: “This holiday season, witness the story of the first Christmas through a whole new set of eyes.”

“The Star” is about the first Christmas. Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez are Mary and Joseph.

Many know their story, but in “The Star,” we’re hearing it from the animals who joined them along the way.

Gina Rodriguez: “We’ve been hearing the same story for a very long time, but it’s been told in many different ways. I don’t think there is anything more adorable than talking animals. And I think, if you are going to have to tell such a story with such weight, why not do it with a little laughter?”

Steve Yeun (as Bo): “If only a certain donkey had warned me.”

Zachary Levi (as Joseph): “There is something seriously wrong with those animals.”

All four films open in local theaters Friday.

