Two new movies hit the big screen this weekend. We’ve got moms so bad they’re good and a god of sexy… I mean thunder. They’re all in tonight’s Showtime.

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “I’m putting together a team.”

Tom Hiddleston (as Loki): “Surprise! This is gonna be such fun.”

Aren’t they so cute together?

In “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor enlists the help of his devious brother, Loki, to save his homeland from the goddess of death.

The Hulk is also along for the ride!

The god of thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, tells Deco that fans should expect a more relatable Thor this time around.

Chris Hemsworth: “We sort of did away with any exterior sort of confidence, and he was almost on the back foot a lot of the time, which is a lot more fun to play. You know, there’s a self-deprecating sort of attitude and sense of humor that comes into play there.”

Christine Baranski (as Ruth): “Good evening, everyone. What in God’s name is that?”

Mila Kunis (as Amy): “That is our new christmas tree. I got it at Lady Foot Locker.”

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are making their own rules for the holidays in “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

That is until their own mothers arrive unexpectedly — just in time to rain on their parade and fight for a traditional family holiday.

But this is more than just about moms and daughters not seeing eye-to-eye.

Kathryn Hahn: “It’s hard to all of a sudden have that finally pull apart from your own family’s rituals into making your own family.”

Mila Kunis (as Amy): “I feel like a giant stress ball from like November to the New Year.”

Kristen Bell (as Kiki): “I spend months picking out the perfect present for everyone and the only thing I get in return is coupons for free back rubs.”

“A Bad Moms Christmas” is in theaters, and “Thor: Ragnarok” blasts into theaters on Friday.

