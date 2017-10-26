From the very small stage to the big screen, four new films are hitting theaters this weekend. From Halloween horror to the not-so-fabulous ’50s, we’ve got it all in this week’s “Showtime.”

“Suburbicon” takes a dark look at the ’50s.

A community goes so crazy when an African-American family moves into the neighborhood that nobody notices the murdering couple next door.

George Clooney told Deco the good old days weren’t always that good, but tomorrow is going to be better.

George Clooney: “It’s always important to remind ourselves that these are conversation that we constantly have to go back and readdress.”

Domhnall Gleeson (as Alan Milne): “Ernest and I are putting your bear in a book. We’re putting you in it, too.”

Will Tilston (as Christopher Robin): “What will you call me in the book?”

Domhnall Gleeson (Alan Milne): “Your real name, Christopher Robin.”

Ever wondered where Winnie the Pooh comes from? Wonder no more! In “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” we meet author A. A. Milne, who started writing stories for his son, Christopher Robin. The books become a huge hit, but the success causes a rift between father and son, who is played by Will Tilston, aka the cutest 9-year-old you’ve ever seen.

Will Tilston: “His relationship with his father gets very confused with all this fame and how he wants his son to become a celebrity, but Christopher doesn’t want a single bit of it.”

Miles Teller (as Adam Schumann): “I was a good solider. I had purpose, and I loved it.”

“Thank You for Your Service” is a movie about the Iraq war but takes place off the battlefield. Miles Teller stars in this true story of a group of soldiers trying to adjust to life back at home. When we chatted with him, he told us he almost said no to the role.

Miles Teller: “When I first got cast in this, I almost didn’t want to do it because I’m thinking, ‘No, I’m going to have to act like I have PTSD. I’m going to have flashbacks and stuff, and that’s BS.’ That’s superficial. Each person has their own relationship to it.”

Hannah Emily Anderson (as Eleanor Bonneville): “It’s not him. It can’t be.”

Tobin Bell (as Jigsaw): “The truth will set you free.”

He wants to play a game … Again!

“Jigsaw” is the eighth installment in the gruesome “Saw” series.

A decade after the death of the killer known as “Jigsaw,” someone else is imitating his cruel murders. But who could it be?

Matt Passmore (as Logan Nelson): “No, that’s not creepy at all.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.