Four new movies are hitting the big screen. Here’s a look in tonight’s Showtime.

Cassi Davis (as Aunt Bam): “We can’t go up there. People got dead up there, for real.”

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “I ain’t scared of nothing. What the heck!”

In “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” Tyler Perry’s lovable character is scaring up the laughs. This time around, Madea’s at a campsite running for her life from every scary thing imaginable. Tyler tells Deco that these movies start off small and grow into something much bigger.

Tyler Perry: “It starts with a nugget of just a seed of an idea, and in this one, I wanted to continue where we left off, but you don’t have to see the first one to know what’s going on in the second one.”

Josh Brolin (as Eric Marsh): “It’s going to feel like the end of the world. As long as you can breathe, you can survive.”

In “Only the Brave,” it’s hell on earth.

Josh Brolin stars with Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly.

The movie tells the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country.

If you think those flames look real, Josh tells us, that’s because they were.

Josh Brolin: “There was a lot of fire close to us, but it was containable, and it was fairly safe — as much as fire can be safe, which is not very safe — but it was a hot experience to say the least.”

Michael Fassbender (as Harry Hole): “He calls himself the Snowman Killer. He’s completely insane.”

“The Snowman” is a detective thriller set in the bitter cold Scandinavian winter.

When creepy snowmen keep turning up outside the homes of murder victims, Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson go to work trying to track down a potential serial killer.

Michael and Rebecca were just spooked telling us about it.

Michael Fassbender: “If a snowman is facing your house — that kind of creepy-looking snowman — it means that you’re next.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “God, that sounds horrible.”

Michael Fassbender: “Yeah, I know.”

Daniel Wu (as Cheng Long): “There’s potential for catastrophic weather events on a global scale. A geostorm.”

“Geostorm ” is set in the not-so-distant future where natural disasters are a thing of the past with fancy satellites that stop storms in their path.

But what happens when someone hacks them? That’s when you get a geostorm — a weather event that effects the entire planet. Gerard Butler tells us this movie has a little bit of everything.

Gerard Butler: “Yeah, it’s kind of got a lot going on in this movie. It’s got that man-made disaster flavor. It’s an action movie, it’s a ‘whodunit.’ It’s this kind of conspiracy movie.”

All four films will premiere in theaters on Friday.

