While Bob and his burgers are years away, three new films hit theaters this weekend. They include a small equestrian, an intrusive mountain and a dystopian future. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

“Blade Runner 2049” takes us to a dystopian Los Angeles, where Officer K, played by Ryan Gosling, needs to find Rick Deckard, reprised by Harrison Ford to help keep order in a chaotic society.

Jared Leto co-stars as the villainous Niander Wallace. He tells Deco — you ain’t seen nothing like this.

Jared Leto: “‘Blade Runner 2049’ is a film that when the lights go out in the theater, it takes you to a place you’ve never been before.”

Kate Winslet (as Alex Martin): “The pilot didn’t follow a flight plan. Nobody knows where we are. We’re all we’ve got, me and you.”

In “The Mountain Between Us,” Kate Winslet and Idris Elba are strangers who have to rely on each other to survive after a plane crash in the Rockies.

Will they make it out alive? And will they fall in love? We’re guessing the answer to both questions is probably yes.

Tempest Shadow (voiced by Emily Blunt): “Here’s the deal. Ladies — I need your magic.”

Pony up for this one! “My Little Pony: The Movie” follows a group of horsey heroes as they defend their land of Ponyville against the wicked Tempest Shadow, voiced by Emily Blunt.

