Besides “Battle of the Sexes,” three other new films are battling for your box office buck this weekend. They include a Brat-Pack reboot and Tom Cruise back in the cockpit. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “We need you to deliver stuff for us.”

Tom Cruise (as Barry Seal): “All this is legal?”

Domhnall Gleeson (as Monty “Schafer”): “If you’re doing it for the good guys.”

Tom Cruise stars in “American Made,” a true story about pilot Barry Seal, who worked as a sort of delivery man between the U.S. and Central America. He made a ton of money, but also got into a ton of trouble because he was working for all sides — the CIA, the DEA and Pablo Escobar.

Tom Cruise: “I don’t condone the things he did, but you see it and you can’t help it. There’s this wish fulfillment. Someone who lived beyond the rules.”

Stephen Bishop (as Michael): “‘Til death do us part. Remember?”

And you thought your ex had issues? “Til Death Do Us Part” is a thriller about a woman’s estranged husband tracking her down and wreaking havoc.

Fortunately, her new squeeze, played by Taye Diggs, isn’t gonna stand for that.

Nina Dobrev (as Marlo): “It’s like her brain’s been rewired.”

James Norton (as Jamie): “I’m going next.”

James Norton (as Jamie): “It’s a good day to die.”

You might wanna rethink that. Ellen Page stars in “Flatliners,” a sequel to the 1990 movie of the same name. She’s one of five medical students who experiment on near-death experiences — and take that experiment too far.

Ellen Page (as Courtney) “This was my fault.”

