Besides “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” three other movies also hit theaters Friday. They feature spies, athletes and inspirational heroes. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Jake Gyllenhaal (as Jeff Bauman): “I’m gonna make a big sign for ya!”

Tatiana Maslany (as Erin Hurley): “He doesn’t show up for anything, and then he shows up.”

“Stronger” proves that not all heroes wear capes.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff Bauman, who lost both of his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing.

The movie tells Jeff’s inspiring and grueling story of recovery.

Taron Egerton (as Eggsy): “Kinda got a bit of a save-the-world situation here.”

The well-dressed spies known as Kingsman are back to save the world again in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” The movie has an all-star cast including Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore and Taron Egerton.

Taron tells Deco the training he learned for the movie doesn’t really translate to real life.

Taron Egerton: “I’m not much of a fighter. I’ve had two fights in my life. Both times thrown one punch, and both times broke my hand.”

Emma Stone (as Billie Jean King): “Keep talkin’, Bobby. The more nonsense you spell, the worse it’s gonna be when you lose.”

Emma Stone stars as Billie Jean King In “Battle of the Sexes.”

The movie gives you an in-depth look at the woman who changed the game for women, including that famous tennis match against Bobby Riggs.

Emma Stone: “It is just an honor to get to be part of, you know, bringing this story to life for a generation that didn’t see the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ or don’t understand this iconic woman.”

Billie Jean King: “I just thought I was one of the luckiest people in the world to even think there was gonna be a movie to cover what we really tried to do back then.”

