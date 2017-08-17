Turning from TV to movies: two films with four A-list actors hit theaters this weekend. A winter thriller will help you forget the heat, and an action comedy reinforces the importance of “using protection.”
Here’s this week’s Showtime.
Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “My job is to keep you out of harms way.”
Even hitmen need to use protection!
In “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Ryan Reynolds plays an executive protection agent, who has to get a notorious hitman, played by Samuel L. Jackson, to court.
These two told Deco they have bodyguards in real life, but they’ve never been put to the test.
Samuel L. Jackson: “I have yet to figure out what he can actually do.”
Ryan Reynolds: “That’s a good problem.”
Samuel L. Jackson: “I have never had to see him do it.”
Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): “I need emergency assistance.”
Jeremy Renner is on the case!
In “Wind River,” he teams up with Elizabeth Olsen to solve a mysterious death in a bitter cold and remote part of Wyoming.
Jeremy let Deco know this isn’t a straightforward thriller.
Jeremy Renner: “It’s got the movement of a thriller but has the depth, of say, noir characters may have. Then it has the weight of the storytelling being based on true events.”
Elizabeth Olsen (as Jane Banner): “You don’t think I can make it?”
Jeremy Renner (as Cory Lambert): “Out here, you cannot blink. Not once, not ever.”
Elizabeth Olsen (as Jane Banner): “Hey, FBI!”
All: “Get your hand off that weapon!”
