Woody Harrelson is back and in one of his most powerful roles yet, and so are some agitated animals. But we begin with how the big screen’s creepiest doll got so creepy. Here’s this week’s “Showtime.”

Creepy! In “Annabelle: Creation,” the sinister doll from “The Conjuring” movies gets an origin story. A grieving couple creates the doll in memory of their daughter, only to have it terrorize them and their house guests.

Woody Harrelson (as Rex Walls): “We’re gonna tear all this down and replace it with your game room. Ping pong, pool, foosball. Trampoline goes right over there.”

Grand plans, big dreams and even bigger disappointments. In “The Glass Castle,” Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts play the neglectful and intentionally poor parents to four kids forced to fend for themselves.

And while this family has extreme issues, Naomi says this is something everyone can identify with.

Naomi Watts: “We’ve all come from a family. We’ve all been impacted in some way or another, good or bad, by the people we were raised by.”

Katherine Heigl (as Andie): “They’re gonna destroy the park.”

Jeff Dunham (as Mole): “That’s not good.”

Will Arnett (as Surly): “Don’t ya see? We’re all animals, and we need to look out for each other.”

Jackie Chan (as Mr. Feng): “We are in this together.”

Liberty Park is in trouble — again. In “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature,” Surly the Squirrel, voiced by Will Arnett, is out to stop the mayor from turning the place into an amusement park.

But he can’t do it alone. He needs help from every animal who calls Liberty home, and that means every animal.

Will Arnett (as Surly): “If we wanna stop the mayor and his goons…”

Bobby Moynihan (as The Mayor): “It’s squirrel season.”

Will Arnett (as Surly): “It’s gonna take everyone.”

Julie Lemieux (as Lil’ Chip): “What should we do?”

Will Arnett (as Surly): “Try to not get killed.”

Julie Lemieux (as Lil’ Chip): “I’ll try, but I can’t make any promises.”

