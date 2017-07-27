A trio of new movies hit theaters this weekend. There’s a ghost, plenty of emojis and a blonde action star. Here’s a look in this week’s “Showtime.”

Charlize Theron (as Lorraine Broughton): “Someone set me up, someone from the inside. Now this only ends one way: a bullet.”

I spy a butt-kicking secret agent in “Atomic Blonde.” Academy Award winner Charlize Theron plays a British spy out to take down an espionage group that killed an undercover agent.

Charlize trained for a couple of months for the part, just so she could give it everything she has.

Charlize Theron: “I knew it was going to take a lot of work to be able to fight like that, and I never wanted anyone to be able to say a woman couldn’t do that.”

Will Oldham (as Prognosticator): “Maybe the whole world will remember you, or maybe just a couple of people, but you do what you can to make sure you’re around after you’re gone.”

Surprise! It’s Casey Affleck under that bedsheet!

In “A Ghost Story,” the Oscar winner stars as a the ghost of a man who recently died, trying to reconnect with his wife, played by Rooney Mara.

“The Emoji Movie” takes you inside your smartphone to see how emojis work — and how they feel.

Star T.J. Miller voices Gene, the “meh” emoji, and says he has the best time using the icons.

T.J. Miller: “My favorite thing is to respond with just an emoji that doesn’t make any sense. You know what I mean? Just send that quick fish swirl or the desk lamp.”

