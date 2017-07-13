“War for the Planet of the Apes” is one of two movies opening this weekend, the other is a wish come true. Here’s a look at both of ’em both in this week’s Showtime.

Andy Serkis (Caesar): “I did not start this war. I fight only to protect apes.”

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is movie number three in the series, and humans are doing everything they can to get rid of all apes.

Ceasar, the leader of the apes, was living a relatively quiet life but now he’s out for revenge against the man who killed his family, played by Woody Harrelson.

Woody Harrelson: “The Caesar character, who everyone’s come to know and love is pitted against the Colonel and the Colonel’s soldiers. They are definitely trying to eliminate the apes, and the apes are trying to survive.”

Joey King (as Clare Shannon): “I can wish for anything? Money?”

Joey King (as Clare Shannon): “Get in.”

Shannon Purser (as June Acosta): “What is happening right now?”

In “Wish Upon” Ryan Phillippe plays a dad who gives his daughter a music box that grants seven wishes.

That all sounds great until she realizes that every wish she makes causes a loved one to die.

Ryan tells us this horror movie is fun for the whole family, if that’s even possible.

Ryan Phillippe: “It’s got the jump scares. There’s humor in it, you know, but it’s not too gory. There’s some moments where you might look through squinted eyes or whatever, but it’s not’Saw.'”

Ki Hong Lee (as Ryan Hui): “You can’t control it, it’s controlling you.”

Both “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Wish Upon” premiere in theaters Friday, June 14.

