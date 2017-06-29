This weekend, there’s a little something for everyone at the box office. From the return of Gru and the Minions, to Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler running a casino in their home, we’ve got your preview of it all in this week’s “Showtime.”

Steve Carell (as Dru): “Who doesn’t love this guy?! Look at him! Ah, but hair would make you better. Hahaha!”

In “Despicable Me 3,” Gru not only has his wife Lucy, voiced by Kristen Wiig, along with the Minions to help fend off the evilness of the world, but also his long-lost twin brother, Dru. Steve Carell voices both brothers as they experience their newfound sibling rivalry.

Steve Carell: “Even though it’s an animated movie, there’s a real honest depiction of that kind of push and pull.”

Kevin Spacey (as Doc): “So here’s the thing, I’m looking at the country’s finest thugs and, of course, young Mozart in a go-cart over there.”

That young Mozart Kevin Spacey is referring to in “Baby Driver” is Baby, played by Ansel Elgort.

Baby lives life in the fast lane as the getaway driver for a gang of criminals including Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, but can’t seem to hit the brakes on his life of crime.

Ansel Elgort: “He doesn’t wanna show his cards, and he figured that’s the best way he’ll be able to handle the crew because he’s seeing people come and go, and he’s seeing people be disposed of when they say too much or do the wrong thing.”

Oona Laurence (as Amy): “Ms. Martha, Ms. Martha!”

Angourie Rice (as Jane): “Is he dead?”

Nicole Kidman (as Miss Martha): “No. Get him inside.”

Travel back to the south during the Civil War in Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled.”

A Yankee soldier, played by Colin Farrell, is injured and forced to recover in an all-girls boarding school, run by Nicole Kidman’s character.

Will Ferrell (as Scott Johansen): “I’m not going to tell my daughter she can’t go to college, so we resorted to a life of crime.”

In “The House,” Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are parents who don’t have enough money to send their daughter to college.

So they gamble on opening an underground casino in their neighbor’s house.

Will told Deco it’s completely plausible for any good parent.

Will Ferrell: “They’re a loving couple who are in it together, which is fun because we get to see them go to kind of the dark side.”

