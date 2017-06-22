Optimus Prime and the rest of the Transformers will likely dominate the box office this weekend, but there are a couple other films hitting theaters. Here’s a look at all of them in this week’s “Showtime.”

Josh Duhamel (as Col. William Lennox): “The operation is over.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Cade Yeager): “We’re not giving up on Prime, OK?”

Mark Wahlberg is back for his second “Transformers” movie and the fifth in the franchise. When “The Last Knight” begins, humans and Transformers are at war, but Marky Mark tells us his character believes in his heart that Transformers aren’t so bad.

Mark Wahlberg: “I still — my character still has faith in Optimus, and we know that he’s going to step up and do the right thing, and everybody else has lost faith.”

Lily James (as Mieke de Jong): “The SS murdered my father.”

Christopher Plummer (as Kaiser Wilhelm II): “I think we should keep this to ourselves.”

Jai Courtney (as Capt. Stefan Brandt): “I’ll protect you.”

Lily James (as Mieke de Jong): “Are you serious?”

A German officer must choose between love and loyalty in the romantic thriller “The Exception.” Set at the beginning of World War II, he’s sent to protect the country’s exiled king from a possible assassin — who may be the woman he’s fallen in love with.

Agent: “They want to give you a lifetime achievement award.”

Sam Elliott (as Lee Hayden): “Lifetime, huh? Anything else: job offer, a script?

Agent: “Not at the moment.”

A star of Westerns has been put out to pasture in “The Hero,” but he’s hoping his last act will find redemption from his family, his love life and his career.

Agent: “What did you get into last night I got offers. I got scripts.”

