Girls gone wild, a dinner guest from hell and an underwater nightmare. There’s more than cars racing to theaters this weekend. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Kate McKinnon (as Pippa): “I had this nightmare where we had all killed a guy!”

“Rough Night” cast: “That happened. That was real.”

Kate McKinnon (as Pippa): “What?! No! Oh, my God, jet lag is insane, you guys!”

“The Hangover” meets “Bridesmaids” meets “Weekend at Bernie’s” in “Rough Night,” a comedy that answers the age-old question, “What happens when you accidentally kill the stripper at your bachelorette party?”

Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon lead the ensemble cast of characters in way over their heads.

Salma Hayek (as Beatriz): “So, Doug, you build hotels?”

John Lithgow (as Doug Strutt): “I just own them.”

Salma Hayek (as Beatriz): “I always had inside me the desire to be a healer.”

John Lithgow (as Doug Strutt): “Good for you. You’re working.”

In “Beatriz at Dinner,” Salma Hayek plays Beatriz, an immigrant from Mexico now working as a healer in Los Angeles.

When her car breaks down, she is reluctantly invited to stay for a dinner party where her morals clash with the other guests, and it quickly becomes the dinner from hell.

Salma Hayek: “I was really moved by her. I immediately wanted to play her. I could not wait until I could get into her skin.”

Demetrius Shipp Jr.: “We got a big platform, man. Use that platform to make change.”

“All Eyez on Me” tells the life story of Tupac Shakur.

Tupac rose to fame in the 1990s to become one of the most successful rappers in history.

He was killed in a drive by shooting at the young age of 25.

Mandy Moore (as Lisa): “This is amazing!”

Claire Holt (as Kate): “It kind of takes your breath away. Oh, my God!”

Get ready to have your breath taken away. Mandy Moore and Claire Holt star as sisters who go on a shark diving adventure.

Naturally, sudden things go wrong, and they’re stuck “47 Meters Down” in the ocean.

Mandy Moore: “We might drown.”

Claire Holt: And run out of air. And no one knows where we are.”

Mandy Moore: “At the bottom of the ocean, where we can’t see anything more than a foot or two in front of us.”

Claire Holt (as Kate): “We have to get back up to the top.”

