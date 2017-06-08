Puppy love, possible betrayal and a seriously scary psychological drama are hitting theaters this weekend, but they may get overshadowed by Tom Cruise bringing a franchise back from the dead. Here’s a look at all of ’em in this week’s “Showtime.”

Russell Crowe (as Dr. Henry Jekyll): “Because of your action, this ancient power has returned.”

Tom Cruise stars in a modern-day reboot of “The Mummy.” When his character accidentally unearths the tomb of an Egyptian princess, we find out she has a grudge that has been growing for 2,000 years.

Tom tells us this isn’t a thriller or an action movie. This is a straight-up monster movie.

Tom Cruise: “I am hungry as an audience to see a film like this. I want to be scared. I want to be entertained.”

Carmen Ejogo (as Sarah): “The door was already open when you got there?”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (as Sarah): “Yeah.”

Carmen Ejogo (as Sarah): “Then who opened it?”

“It Comes at Night” is bringing psychological scares of apocalyptic proportions. Seemingly secluded from the outside world, Joel Edgerton stars as a man pushed to the limit while trying to protect his family — and another seeking shelter from someone … or something.

Kate Mara is “Megan Leavey,” the true story of a Marine canine handler and the military combat dog who saved her life while serving in Iraq.

Kate says working with her four-legged acting partner kept her on her game.

Kate Mara: “You can’t fake the bond. It has to be real or they won’t respond to you, so there’s definitely pressure in that. It kept me feeling honest and vulnerable as an actor, which I think is really important.”

Sam Clafley (as Philip Ashley): “Whatever it cost my cousin in pain and suffering before he died, I will return in full measure upon the woman that caused it.”

In the suspenseful thriller “My Cousin Rachel,” Rachel Weisz goes to live with her late husband’s family in England. They think she poisoned him … but did she?

Rachel Weisz: ‘I decided before I played her as to her guilt or innocence. The director, Roger Michell, said, ‘Please don’t tell me.’ He didn’t want to know. He wanted it to be a mystery to him, so obviously I can’t tell you either.”

Rachel Weisz (as Rachel): “I have been worried about you. The headaches, the sickness. This is a special batch. I made it double strength.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.