This weekend, two superheroes are duking it out at the box office. One is an Amazonian princess warrior; the other is a school principal who wears tighty-whities. Deco’s got your preview of both “Wonder Woman” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Wonder Woman is back and kicking butt! The goddess superhero finally has her own movie — set in World War I. She leaves her island paradise to help mankind avert disaster, end a war and discover the true nature of humanity.

Gal Gadot tells us it was an honor to play Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot: “She’s everything. She can be vulnerable and sensitive and the greatest warrior ever.”

The best-selling children’s book series “Captain Underpants” comes to life for the first time in “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.” Two pranksters hypnotize their school principal and turn him into the underwear-wearing hero from their comic books.

Kevin Hart voices George, one of the main characters, and he tells us doing animation is a casual affair, and his wardrobe in the studio was inspired by the film’s title.

Kevin Hart: “I could have been in there with just the drawers on and been OK. I could have done that.”

