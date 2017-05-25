If you’re not watching TV, Deco suggests you head to the movies this weekend. Not just for the air conditioning and the popcorn — even though that’s important — but the movies aren’t bad in this week’s “Showtime.”

Jack is back! Johnny Depp puts his pirate hat back on to become Capt. Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

This is the fifth in Johnny’s “Pirates “series, and this time, navy soldiers who are ghosts are out to kill Jack and every other pirate at sea.

Johnny Depp: “He is able to get away with things that we’d love to be able to get away with. I feel it when I am playing Jack. There’s a real safety in playing him.”

Tracy Letts (as Michael): “Everybody knows I’m an idiot, all right? Come back. I’m a moron.”

Melora Walters (as Lucy): “HISSSSS!”

Jessica Sula (as Erin): “Did she just hiss at you?”

A man and his wife are involved in extramarital affairs in “The Lovers,” but they are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable — each other.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as Sgt. Ellerbee): “You turned the canals into the damn X Games.”

Zac Efron (as Matt Brody): “Yeah. That’s because we were in lifeguard pursuit.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as Sgt. Ellerbee): “There’s no such thing as lifeguard pursuit.”

“Baywatch” is back! The classic 90s TV show hits the big screen starring The Rock and Zac Efron — but this isn’t the “Baywatch” you’re used to. It’s an R-rated version that’s much raunchier and sexier than you’d expect.

And speaking of sexier, The Rock told us Zac Efron inspired him to get into even better shape for this movie, if that’s even possible.

Dwayne Johnson: “Zac is going to come in. He’s going to be in insane shape. Like, his body is just — it’s just stupid. There’s six-pack abs on a man, and then there’s, like, Zac Efron abs, which is like 28 of them.”

Kelly Rohrbach (as CJ Parker): “What is it that you think we do here?”

Zac Efron (as Matt Brody): “Prevent people from getting sunburned and occasionally stop them from drowning.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.