(WSVN) - The “Guardians of the Galaxy” have super strength, mental powers and high tech weapons.

But they also have another power — the ability to make people laugh.

Deco talked to the stars about saving the galaxy.

Working with each other and Chris Pratt’s sexy wardrobe.

Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill): “That’s how eyesight works you stupid racoon.”

Bradley Cooper (as Rocket): “Don’t call me a raccoon!”

Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill): “I’m sorry… trash panda.”

Along with a few epic space battles, “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” brings the laughs.

Director James Gunn says it was all part of his master plan.

James Gunn: “I think at the heart of character comes emotion and that’s the most important part of story and if you have character you care about they end up being a lot funnier.”

Elizabeth Debicki (as Ayesha): “Sexual love for her.

Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill): “No, no I don’t.”

Dave Bautista (as Drax the Destroyer): “She just revealed your deepest secret! You must be so embarrased!”

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer — who has a rather unique sense of humor.

Dave Bautista: “Is usually how I gauge it ’cause I can hear him laughing off set and he will laugh out loud but once we did the first read I realized how funny it was.”

Kurt Russell and Chris Pratt play father and son in the film,

and their deep mutual respect continued long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Kurt Russell: “It’s a shame to watch someone who has some talent just piss it away because he’s just such an enormous ass.”

Chris Pratt: “It’s great working with Kurt. I’ve learned a lot working with Kurt.”

Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill): “And who the hell are you?

Kurt Russell: “I figured my rugged good looks would make that obvious.”

Kurt Russell: “There’s nothing I could ever say to him, I could never get through to him.”

Chris Pratt: “The guy’s an icon and he’s a really fabulous actor.”

Kurt Russell: “He’s on his own little thing and he’s going to find out it’s going to end.”

Chris knows Kurt’s just joking around — but there’s one topic we had to ask about.

Chris’ uber tight space-pants.

We couldn’t help but notice, they’re a little tighter than in the *first* guardians.

Chris Pratt: “Our costume designer was a different one than the last time around and I think the pants were a little tighter than the last time around.”

Chris says they switched from leather to a spandex blend — to make stunts easier. I’m sure fans will approve.

Chris Pratt: “Lynn and Shireen thank you for noticing that my pants were a little tighter, that was intentional.”

