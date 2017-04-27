Social media running amok and a washed out gigolo looking — again — for love. That’s what we’ve got to look forward to at theaters this weekend. Here’s a sneak peek in this week’s “Showtime.”

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “My papa always said, ‘You get what you work for,’ and I knew how to work it better than anyone.”

In “How to be a Latin Lover,” Eugenio Derbez is an aging playboy — dumped by his sugar mama wife.

And he’s forced to move in with his estranged sister — played by Selma Hayek.

Salma Hayek: “My character Sara, what I love about her is that she doesn’t give up. She is very much a family woman, and she embraces her family. She doesn’t give up on her brother.”

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “I can teach you how to use your skills of seduction to get what you want.”

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “Feel your sexiness because you know what all the ladies are thinking.”

Raphael Alejandro (as Hugo): “What are the ladies thinking?”

Eugenio Derbez (as Maximo): “You must be great in bed.”

The self-proclaimed gigolo then tries to teach his nephew his Latin lover ways.

Something that didn’t exactly rub off on the young actor.

Raphael Alejandro: “If you want to be a Latin lover, then you can, if that’s you.”

Tom Hanks (as Bailey): “There is not a problem that we cannot solve. We can cure any disease, and we can end hunger.”

Welcome to “The Circle” — a technology and social media powerhouse full of endless possibilities.

Tom Hanks stars as the founder of the company.

Tom Hanks: “If you took Amazon and Google and Apple and Facebook and Uber and jammed it all into one entity, that’s what the circle is.”

Emma Watson’s character — Mae — lands a job at “The Circle.” And taking part in an experiment– is a decision that starts to affect her family and friend’s lives.

Nate Corddry (as Dan): “Needs of a society or needs for the individual?

Emma Watson (as Mae): “Should be the same.”

Nate Corddry (as Dan): “Most scared of?”

Emma Watson (as Mae): “Unfulfilled potential.”

