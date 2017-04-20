New movies this week feature rival gangs, crazy exes and crazy cute pandas. And we begin with a lost city — that some think should have stayed lost. They’re all in this week’s “Showtime.”

Charlie Hunnam (as Percy Fawcett): “I am proposing that Amazonia contain a hidden civilization.”

“The Lost City of Z” is based on the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, played by Charlie Hunnam, who journeys into the Amazon and discovers an unknown civilization of indigenous people. But he quickly realizes they are not very friendly.

Speaking of realizing things, Charlie tells us there are times when he reads the script and forgets he’ll have to act out what’s on the page.

Charlie Hunnam: “I have fortunately and unfortunately found myself on set having that epiphany, thinking, ‘Oh, right, when I read I was going to be submerged in ice cold water, I didn’t really think I’d really be submerged in ice cold water, and now this sucks.'”

Oscar Isaac (as Mikael Boghosian): “I want to get you out of here.”

Charlotte Le Bon: “If it’s not safe for me, then it’s not safe for any of my people.”

In “The Promise,” Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac star in a love triangle set in the final years of the Ottoman Empire, and during the Armenian genocide.

“Born in China” is the latest movie from Disneynature. It’s narrated by John Krasinski, and it follows three animal families in China: pandas, golden monkeys and the elusive snow leopards.

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa Connover): “You know, there was a time when I thought we were on the road to getting back together. Then he met you.”

In “Unforgettable”, Katherine Heigl is a jealous ex-wife who will stop at nothing to make sure her husband’s new fiancée, played by Rosario Dawson, is taken out of the picture.

Armie Hammer (as Ord): “It’s good to meet you boys. Thanks for coming out.”

Cillian Murphy (as Chris): “Let’s buy some guns, eh?”

“Free Fire” takes place in an abandoned warehouse where two rival gangs are meeting. Things don’t go according to plan, and it turns into a shootout and a game of survival.

If that description doesn’t make much sense, it’s not our fault. Armie Hammer, who actually stars in the movie, can’t do much better.

Armie Hammer: “It’s a genre film that managed to somehow jump genres. It’s a serious, hard-boiled movie. It’s a funny action comedy. It’s a comedy of errors.”

