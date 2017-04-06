A couple movies are gonna open this weekend. And one is gonna give you the blues. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

In “Smurfs: The Lost Village” Smurfette sets out on a journey with Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty in search of the legendary lost village.

When they find the lost village — it’s filled with all girl Smurfs, the exact opposite of their testosterone-filled Smurf village. Pop star Demi Lovato voices Smurfette and tells us the kind of voice work you do for an animated movie is nothing like the kind of voice work you do when you’re singing.

Demi Lovato: “It’s different, it’s challenging, but also very easy. It was really relaxing to be able to show up to work in your sweat pants.”

Michael Caine (as Joe): “I’m thinking of robbing a bank.”

Desperate times call for desperate measures in “Going in Style.”

Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, and Michael Caine are three seniors losing their pensions and their homes to a faceless bank — so they hatch a plan.

Alan Arkin (as Albert): “I wanna rob that bank.”

Michael Caine (as Joe): Let’s go get our money back.”

And everything that can go wrong, does go wrong!

Michael Caine: “Most dramatic actors are comedians at heart. We’re all trying to get a laugh.”

These seniors aren’t savvy — and a practice run of shoplifting produce at super market provided Morgan Freeman with his fave moment from the movie.

Morgan Freeman: “This business of running around a parking lot trying to hide a dozen eggs in your clothes and a pork roast. That’s funny.”

Kenan Thompson (as a grocery store manager): “Look at what you did to Cyndi. She lookin’ like a Colombian drug mule.”

