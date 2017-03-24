Three other movies other than the Shirley MacLaine dramedy “The Last Word” also hit screens this weekend. After lots of waiting, it’s finally “Morphin Time!”

Bryan Cranston (as Zordon): “The answer to what is happening to you is here. You five are the Power Rangers.”

Go, go Power Rangers! The fab five are back and looking fab as ever.

This movie gives the team a new origin story. Also getting an update, the costumes, and that’s a blessing and a curse.

Becky G: “They weren’t that comfortable. I’d say the pro of being a Power Ranger is the suit and a con of being a Power Ranger is the suit.”

Ariyon Bakare (as Hugh Derry): “We’re looking at the first proof of life beyond Earth.”

“Life” takes place aboard the International Space Station with a group of astronauts studying a single-cell organism from Mars. But it doesn’t take long before it becomes a full-blown, human-killing alien! The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, and Ryan tells Deco, the alien is unpredictable.

Ryan Reynolds: “The alien behaves and reacts to each character differently. Like, my character meets the alien with violence, the alien meets my character with violence. Jake’s character is curious, the alien is kind of curious about Jake. It’s interesting, it’s not overtly hostile.”

Dax Shepard (as CHP Officer Jon Baker): “Without us out there, someone could get hurt.”

Nearly 35 years after the classic TV show went off the air, “CHiPs” is back! Dax Shepard and Michael Peña are Jon Baker and Frank Poncherello — and in this movie, they’re trying to find crooked cops in their department. The guys fit into their roles — and their costumes — perfectly.

Dax Shepard: “One of Michael and I’s only disagreements is how often we should be in those outfits. I would probably sleep in it and wake up in it.”

Dax Shepard (as Officer Jon Baker): “I’m a tough motorcycle cop. I’ve got no emotion.”

