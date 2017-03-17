Two other movies are also opening this weekend — but who are we kidding. This weekend’s gonna belong to Belle, but we’ll check ’em all out in tonight’s “Showtime.”

Emma Watson (as Belle): “What happens when the last petal falls?”

Ewan McGregor (as Lumière): “The master remains a beast forever.”

Twenty-six-years after “Beauty and the Beast” wowed us all, it’s being brought to life!

Everything you love about the original is here with a few additions, including new characters and a few new songs. But when we talked to Luke Evans who plays Gaston and South Florida’s own Josh Gad who plays LeFou, they say nothing beats “Gaston’s Song.”

Josh Gad: “The line that kills me every time is, ‘I use antlers in all of my decorating.'”

Richard White (as Gaston): “I use antlers in all of my decorating!”

Josh Gad: “If you just took that line and saw it for the first time and you’ve never heard the song before, that’s a genius bit.”

The past never really dies.

That’s one of the lessons learned from “The Sense of an Ending.”

When an aging business owner reunites with his first love, uncovered facts from long ago completely change his life.

You might want to take a day off from work after watching “The Belko Experiment.”

Eighty employees are trapped in their office building. An unknown voice instructs them to start killing off their co-workers if they want to live.

Things go downhill from there.

