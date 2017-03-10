Showtime

This weekend, Kong stands alone. The big ape is totally dominating this week’s “Showtime.”

Welcome to “Kong: Skull Island.” The latest installment of King Kong takes place in 1971.

Brie Larson: “Kong is, I think, five times bigger. He’s absolutely massive. It takes place in a completely different period of time. It’s the 70s; we’ve got the Vietnam War as part of the backdrop.”

A team of explorers travels to a Pacific island, unaware they’ve crossed into the domain of monsters … which includes Kong. They’re joined by a commander from the Vietnam War, played by Samuel L. Jackson, and some of his men.

Samuel L. Jackson: “Out of nowhere, they get attacked by this giant gorilla.”

That sends him into battle mode.

Samuel L. Jackson: “He’s pretty much looking at this thing that’s declared war on he and his guys, and it’s a war that he plans on not losing.”

John Goodman (as Bill Randa): “Ancient species owned this Earth long before mankind, and if we keep our heads buried in the sand, they will take it back.”

John Goodman plays a government official out to find out if these monsters are real.

John Goodman: “He seems to be spending the rest of his life proving that he’s not insane, just like me.”

Tom Hiddleston stars as a former British Armed Forces officer who specializes in the recovery of lost soldiers.

But his journey on Skull Island changes him.

Tom Hiddleston: “His experience on the island is an awakening, a re-awakening of wonder and of humility.”

Brie Larson plays a self proclaimed anti-war photographer who will do whatever she has to in order to get that shot.

Brie Larson: “In this case, it means that she’s willing to sneak onto this secret mission and figure out what’s going on on Skull Island.”

Brie Larson (as Mason Weaver): “I’ve taken enough photos of mass graves to recognize one.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus