Three new movies hit theaters this weekend — but one is already clawing its way to the top. “Logan” took in more than $9 million just in late night screenings. The two other movies opening today may not do that much all weekend! Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Hugh Jackman is showing his claws one last time in “Logan.”

In his final turn as Wolverine, Jackman’s hiding out on the Mexican border until meeting a young mutant girl who’s being hunted by dark forces.

Hugh says this time, Logan’s different from the Wolverine you’re used to.

Hugh Jackman: “I didn’t want it to feel like the final chapter of a saga, but a whole fresh new thing — stake some new ground. Logan, in this film, is more human, hence the title. He’s sick, his powers are dwindling, he’s vulnerable.”

In “The Shack,” we’re taking on one father’s spiritual journey after tragedy strikes his family and he spirals into a dark depression that questions everything he believes in.

“Before I Fall” is about a mean teenage girl — who is stuck reliving the last day of her life. But it’s a learning process — and one that helps her change her life while becoming a better person.

