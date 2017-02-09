(WSVN) - Make Hollywood great again. Go see a movie this weekend. We’ve got your options in this week’s Showtime.
Dakota Johnson (as Anastasia Steele): You just gonna stand there gawking?
Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “Yes.”
Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are back.
“Fifty Shades Darker” is the second in the Fifty Shades trilogy.
The controlling Christian wants Ana back — but they have to battle their past before they can work toward a future together.
Laurence Fishburn (as Bowery King): “John Wick you are not very good at retiring.”
Keanu Reeves (as John Wick): “I’m working on it.”
Everyone’s favorite not-so-retired hit man is back in “John Wick: Chapter 2.”
Keanu Reeves returns as the gun-toting assassin in the sequel to the 2014 film.
Keanu Reeves: “He had made a decision, he had earned his freedom and I think that’s where we started with and that gets taken away from him again.”
“Chapter 2” picks up right where the first film ended — and sees John Wick pulled back into the crime world — first to help an old friend, and then to fight off a plot to kill him.
Will Arnet (as Batman): “I saved the city again today.”
Will Arnet returns as the voice of the Caped Crusader in “The LEGO Batman Movie.”
And this time, there are a lot of changes happening around Gotham City.
Most notably, the Joker — played by Zach Galifinakis.
Zach Galifinakis: “We wanted to kind of toy with the more sensitive side of a villain and explore what that may be because there’s always a reason for a dark side.”
Will Arnet (as Batman): “I deserve this today, today I deserve it.”
