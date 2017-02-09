(WSVN) - Make Hollywood great again. Go see a movie this weekend. We’ve got your options in this week’s Showtime.

Dakota Johnson (as Anastasia Steele): You just gonna stand there gawking?

Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “Yes.”

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are back.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is the second in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

The controlling Christian wants Ana back — but they have to battle their past before they can work toward a future together.

Laurence Fishburn (as Bowery King): “John Wick you are not very good at retiring.”

Keanu Reeves (as John Wick): “I’m working on it.”

Everyone’s favorite not-so-retired hit man is back in “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Keanu Reeves returns as the gun-toting assassin in the sequel to the 2014 film.

Keanu Reeves: “He had made a decision, he had earned his freedom and I think that’s where we started with and that gets taken away from him again.”

“Chapter 2” picks up right where the first film ended — and sees John Wick pulled back into the crime world — first to help an old friend, and then to fight off a plot to kill him.

Will Arnet (as Batman): “I saved the city again today.”

Will Arnet returns as the voice of the Caped Crusader in “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

And this time, there are a lot of changes happening around Gotham City.

Most notably, the Joker — played by Zach Galifinakis.

Zach Galifinakis: “We wanted to kind of toy with the more sensitive side of a villain and explore what that may be because there’s always a reason for a dark side.”

Will Arnet (as Batman): “I deserve this today, today I deserve it.”

