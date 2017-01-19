Vin is in. Vin Diesel is back in theaters this weekend, and he’s even bringing McDonald’s for this week’s Showtime.

Vin Diesel (as Xander Cage): “There are no more patriots, just rebels and tyrants.”

Vin Diesel is back in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

Xander comes out of a self-imposed exile to recover a weapon that, in the wrong hands, could control military satellites. And, while saving the world, he gets mixed up in a deadly conspiracy.

Michael Keaton (as Ray Kroc): “McDonald’s can be the new American church, and it ain’t just open on Sundays, boys.”

“The Founder” tells the true story of businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, who turned a single hamburger stand in California into the empire we now know as McDonald’s. It looks at his ruthless methods to grow the business and all the people he stepped on along the way.

Annette Bening (as Dorothea): “This is the really hard part, and then it gets better, and then it gets hard again.”

When it comes to raising her son in 1979 California, a single mom, played by Annette Bening, gets help from her two tenants in “20th Century Women.”

Betty Buckley (as Dr. Karen Fletcher): “I’ve never seen a case like this before. Twenty-three identities live in Kevin’s body … Did something happen?”

“Split” is a psychological horror from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan. Starring James McAvoy and Betty Buckley, the thriller is about three teenagers who are kidnapped by a man with 23 personalities. Creepy!

Brett Dalton (as Gavin Stone): “Do you know where the pastor’s office is?”

D.B. Sweeney (as Alan Richardson): “You’re Gavin Stone.”

Brett Dalton (as Gavin Stone): “You recognize me.”

D.B. Sweeney (as Alan Richardson): “Should I?”

Brett Dalton (as Gavin Stone): “How did you know my name?”

D.B. Sweeney (as Alan Richardson): “It was at the top of your rap sheet. I’m Alan Richardson, pastor.”

In “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” a former child star, played by Brett Dalton, has to perform community service at a local megachurch.

But after pretending to be religious to get the lead of Jesus in the church play, Gavin realizes there is more to life than stardom.

Brett Dalton (as Gavin Stone): “I don’t know how this thing we have with God works, but I like what it does.”

D.B. Sweeney (as Alan Richardson): “We really do believe in second chances here.”

