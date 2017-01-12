If you’re hungry for entertainment, here’s what’s on this week’s movie menu. We’re serving up Jamie Foxx, Ben Affleck, Mark Wahlberg and one campy creature feature for dessert.

Kevin Bacon (as Special Agent Richard DesLauriers): “The clock is ticking, the world is watching. The suspects seen on the surveillance cameras, two bombers.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Tommy Saunders): “We gotta find these guys before they do this to someone else.”

Mark Wahlberg is in a race against time in “Patriots Day.” The drama documents the events of the Boston marathon bombings and the intense manhunt that followed.

Mark Wahlberg: “It’s such a small community. Everybody knows somebody who was directly affected, who was there.”

Ben Affleck (as Joe Coughlin): “I don’t want to be a gangster. I stopped kissing rings a long time ago.”

Ben Affleck pulls triple duty in “Live by Night.” The Oscar winner is the writer, director and star of the gangster flick about a World War I veteran who comes home and gets mixed up in the mob life.

Ben Affleck: “‘Live by night’ means sort of living by your own rules, living by your own set of morals, unfettered by how you live by day, where you have to follow all the laws and rules and that sort of thing.”

In “Sleepless,” Jamie Foxx is an undercover Las Vegas cop. When his son gets kidnapped by a drug kingpin, Foxx has to fight crooks and dirty cops to get him back.

In the horror movie “The Bye Bye Man,” four friends move into a house and end up getting haunted by the Bye Bye Man. The only way they can avoid his curse is to not say — or even think — his name.

Lucas Till (as Tripp): “This thing is awesome. It’s smart. It is an engine in my truck. Isn’t that right, Creech?”

Jane Levy (as Meredith): “You named him Creech?”

Deco promises “Monster Trucks” is a real movie. In it, a high school senior builds his own monster truck — and then becomes friends with a weird creature who shares the kid’s need for speed.

There’s no way this movie can be overlooked by the Academy Awards!

