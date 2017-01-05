(WSVN) - So now it’s time to look ahead to the movies of this year. Two films hit theaters this weekend — one with a good monster and the other with some very bad vampires. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Kate Beckinsale (as Selene): “I’m finished with this war.”

Theo James (as David): “Well it’s not finished with you. He wants the blood of you and your daughter.”

“Underworld: Blood Wars” is the fifth installment in the series. Kate Beckinsale is back as Selene, a vampire death hunter who is still fighting off the Lycans, who are sort of half-man, half-werewolf-looking beasts. As the title suggests, it’s a war for Selene’s blood — and if they get it, they’ll be invincible.

Chris Van Vliet: “I always wonder in these movies, what does that blood taste like?”

Kate Beckinsale: “I think what it is is the syrup you make cotton candy out of.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This sounds amazing.”

Kate Beckinsale: “It’s actually not terrible. It just sticks in your armpit. You don’t want it in anywhere that touches other skin.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Why would it be in your armpit?”

Kate Beckinsale: “Because it goes down your thing, down your costume and pools in your armpit. Hazard of the job.”

Lewis MacDougall (as Conor): “How does the story begin?”

Liam Neesen (The Monster): “With a boy too old to be a kid.”

Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver star in “A Monster Calls.”

The film tells the story of a young boy who finds a friend in a tree monster voiced by Liam Neeson.

It’s a heartwarming tale of love and loss.

Sigourney Weaver: “It’s just very hard for her to express her love, and the great thing about this story is it shows how in the course of an experience like this, a family can come together.”

Toby Kebbell (as dad): “Most of us just get messily ever after, and that’s all right. Even I’m happy you turned out like her.”

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.