Jennifer Lawrence blasts off. Bryan Cranston bumps heads. Natalie Portman brings back a first lady. Those are just three of the films we’re putting under the spotlight in this week’s Showtime.

Space is the one thing Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence don’t need in the movie “Passengers.”

The two are on a 120 year journey to outer space when they wake up 90 years too soon, and they go through it all together — love, fear and adventure.

Chris Pratt: “They’re facing imminent collapse of the ship, and they’re also exploring some isolation that’s compounded. They feel even more alone next to one another than they do without each other.”

In “Why Him?” Bryan Cranston is meeting his daughter’s boyfriend for the first time, and even though James Franco’s character is a billionaire, dad can’t stand him.

Bryan Cranston told Deco — while they had a script, they were encouraged to go off it.

Bryan Cranston: “Everybody knew their character, stayed in their lane so to speak, and then go. We wound it up like a centrifuge sometimes and then you never know what’s going to be used.”

Think of it as an animated version of “American Idol.” “Sing” tells the story of Buster Moon — a koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey, and he’s got one last chance to restore his theater to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.

“Jackie” tells the story of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s fight through the grief when President John F. Kennedy is murdered, and how she defined his historic legacy. Star Natalie Portman says she was a little scared to jump into the role.

Natalie Portman: “When you’re playing someone who’s so well known, there’s a level of competence you obviously have to achieve just to get people believe you enough to get into the movie.”

Travel back in time to the 15th century with “Assassin’s Creed.”

Cal Lynch, played by Michael Fassbender, lives out his relatives’ experiences as a member of the Assassins — a secret society that fights to protect free will from Spain’s power-hungry Templar Order.

And that's it for this week's Showtime.

