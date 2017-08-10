What:

Discovering the eclectic universe of artist & designer MaryJane Claverol, who’s redefining modern day beauty one creepy critter at a time.

Why:

Unique, whimsical and awe-inspiring, artist MaryJane Claverol creates jewelry, home accessories and art collectibles like you’ve never seen before. The first time I spied one of her pieces on social media, I was mesmerized and had to know more.

MaryJane, who’s traveled the world, started her artistic ventures a few years ago while living and working in India. It was a tough place to socialize so, to pass the time, she turned inward to tap into her innate creativity.

Instead of the typical artsy-fartsy self-expression (painting, sculpting or writing,) MaryJane chose to do something more provocative. Confronting her own fears and phobias (like things that gave her the real heebie-jeebies), she started out on a journey to master the macabre.

First up: insects and spiders, all made pleasing to the eye with pretty Swarovski crystals and other perfectly placed embellishments. Then it was on to creatively making crustaceans look couture. The world of “Wild Things” quickly became MaryJane’s playground or as she likes to call it: “universe.”

Just to be clear, MaryJane doesn’t go around killing fear-inducing creatures or any animal, for that matter. She procures them humanely and the larger taxidermy pieces she works on are given a second life after she rescues them from being dumped. Sometimes, she even unearths them from warehouse obscurity or old vintage vanity.

Since bedazzling her first artistic phobia, MaryJane’s universe has grown more diverse. At her studio in the Leah Arts District in Hialeah, you’ll find a mix of the funky, fashionable and fabulous. I adore her glamorous necklaces and bejeweled sunglasses.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Channel 7, as we go on an intimate tour of MaryJane’s studio; her infectious spirit and love of all artistic mediums will leave you inspired and I bet you’ll even develop a new found appreciation for the “Wild Things” surrounding us. I know I have and thanks to MaryJane, they’re now one of my favorite things.

When:

Monday-Friday 9am-4pm

Where:

MaryJane Claverol Studio, Art Gallery & Boutique

Leah Arts District

1050 East 17th Street

Hialeah, FL 33010 USA

Phone: +1 (786) 202 2702

Email: info@maryjaneclaverol.com

Be Social

IG: @superclaverol

FB: MaryJane Claverol

Twitter: @MJCLAVEROL

www.MaryJaneClaverol.com

For more fashionable photos visit www.ShireenSandoval.com.

“There is no exquisite beauty without some strangeness in the proportion.”—anonymous

Danielle Margherite Photography www.dmargherite.com

Sunglasses & Necklaces provided by MaryJane Claverol

Styling; Shireen, Maryjane & Danielle

Grooming: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Wild Thing” Auerbach

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.