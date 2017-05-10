Thieves use boat to flee Miami burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took two people into custody after, authorities said, they used a boat to get away after a burglary in Miami.

Police responded to the scene at 620 N.E. 78th St., where at around 1 p.m., Wednesday, police said, the suspects broke into a business that is no longer in operation and began loading furniture onto their boat.

The suspects then attempted to flee on the vessel, and made it to Belle Meade Island, before they were captured by police. The suspects were reportedly dumping items in the water as police responded.

Police retrieved the items, as well as materials on the boat, which, they said, are consistent with burglary tools.

