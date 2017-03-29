What:

Indulging my sunglass and handbag addiction at C’ART Miami, where luxury goods meet affordable sensibility.

Why:

Some of my fondest memories of being an Entertainment Reporter for Deco Drive are my international travels. One of the places I most adore is Italy; exploring its different cities is always awe-inspiring. I love Italian architecture, food and fashions. Speaking of…

When it comes to shopping in the “Booted Country” — finding boutiques off the beaten path is one of my hobbies. Italian quality and craftsmanship is exceptional and it’s one of the many reasons I make it a point to “shop til I drop” when visiting.

Now, thanks to C’ART Miami (pronounced “kart”), I don’t have to jump on a plane to get the things I most cherish about shopping in “Il Bel Paese (The Beautiful Country)”.

The boutique has everything you can possibly imagine (amazing leather goods, unique gifts, fashionable sunglasses) all designed and made in Italy. That’s not all…

Its motto: “affordable luxury” — allows fashionistas from all walks of life to indulge in quality work essentials that we surround ourselves with on a daily basis (computer covers, satchels, briefcases, paper, pens, reading glasses.)

I’m especially attracted to C’ART’s sunglass line called: NAU. They’re fashionable, eco-friendly and one-of-a-kind. No two pairs are alike. So you know when you snag an extra stylish set, you’ll be the only one sporting them in the Magic City.

I’m a sucker for a great work bag, too and C’ART serves up stylish choices I’ve yet to see anywhere else in Miami. Its “Essential” purse is genius, made up of sustainable materials; its re-useable and reminiscent of “brown-bagging it” to school or work. Yes, it’s a paper purse (and for the record, I’ve never had one of those.)

Traveling in style is another area of fashion I’m obsessed with and C’ART makes it easy to do just that, with fabulous Fedon travel bags bursting with personality and color. There’s nothing like getting off an airplane looking like a million bucks because your bags are chic and streamlined (add dramatic hair toss here.)

Btw, there are 72 C’ART stores in Italy and only one in the U.S. The company chose Miami as its first North American location because of its cosmopolitan appeal. Its Brickell location, which is in the heart of our business and finance district, is perfect for the young professional who relishes affordable luxury.

Don’t miss Deco Drive Thursday at 7:30/11:30pm on Channel 7 as we go inside C’ART Miami and do a little shopping for some of my favorite things! Ciao for now.

When:

Monday-Saturday: 10am-9:00pm

Sunday: 12-7pm

Where:

C’ART Miami

Brickell City Centre

701S. Miami Ave, Suite 343b

Miami, Florida 33131

The boutique is located on the ground level. There’s garage parking and it’s free for the first two hours.

Twitter: @cartmiami

IG: @cartmiami

FB: Cart Miami

http://www.cart-italy.com

“Real style is never right or wrong. It’s a matter of being yourself on purpose.” —G. Bruce Boyer

See more fashion photos at www.ShireenSandoval.com

James Woodley Photography

Sunglasses & Satchels by C’ART MIAMI

Styling: Shireen Sandoval

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Marcello” Auerbach

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.