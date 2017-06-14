Summer Chic

What:

Looking chic in the South Florida summer heat with Scarves & Swimsuit Covers by designer Carlos Marrero.

Why:

Have you ever seen that “Sex and the City” episode where Carrie Bradshaw makes fun of women who wear hair scrunchies?

She basically tells her boyfriend that women in Manhattan don’t wear scrunchies because they’re too sophisticated. They get in a fight over it — even break up.

Her boyfriend thinks it’s nonsense, mainly because he’s just written a book featuring a female protagonist who, yes, wears a scrunchy. Carrie ribs him for it. He obviously can’t take the criticism.

At the end of the episode, they agree to meet at a bar to work things out. As they stand there waiting for their drinks, a beautiful woman walks by and sure enough, her hair is tied back with a scrunchy.

They glare at one another as they overhear the woman explain she’s from Georgia and is only in NYC for a couple of days to go sight-seeing. There’s more to it than that, but you get the gist.

After that particular episode, I rummaged through my accessory drawer and trashed all of my cloth hair ties. Then, in dramatic fashion, I looked myself in the mirror and vowed to NEVER EVER wear a scrunchy again. After all, I was grooming myself to be one of those chic city women, who would leave their mark on Manhattan (scrunchy-less).

And, I did.

I got married, moved to the city, dabbled in television, shopped, ate and socialized my way through the five boroughs without ever once wearing a scrunchy. I was so proud of myself — until my life started to unravel (pun intended.)

My marriage fell apart, I got incredibly depressed and on a whim, decided to leave New York. In hindsight, it probably wasn’t the best decision, but I was good at running away; I inherited that trait from my mother.

After moving back to South Florida, I did what most normal people do: clean, organize, grocery shop and go to the drugstore. That’s when I saw it, squished between the shower caps and fake eyelashes in Aisle 1: a large pack of multi-colored scrunchies.

They seemed to be illuminated by a higher power, but I knew it was just the cheap overhead lighting playing tricks on me. I stood there, just staring at them, powerless. Who was I? And why in God’s name would I judge myself or anyone else for that matter for wearing a scrunchy? I felt ridiculous.

I threw the pack in my basket, paid and went home. The next day, the ever-so reliable scrunchy, once again, became part of my life and not only was I proud of it, I knew…

I was a changed woman.

The same thing happened to me a few years later, when I met designer Carlos Marrero, who doesn’t like it when you call him a designer. He prefers: “Renaissance Man.”

In 2015, the Renaissance Man and I worked on “Wrapped & Bagged,” a blog featuring his new scarf and purse collection.

Although I had always loved a good scarf, I shied away from them because I thought they made me look old, outdated and, even worse, like a washed-up news reporter or old-time anchor. Think Connie Chung in the mid 90’s.

I’m not gonna lie, I judged people who wore them, too. Yes, like that snotty Carrie Bradshaw character who, despite being an IT girl, didn’t understand the true meaning of fashion: unadulterated self expression. Even if that meant wearing a scrunchy or a scarf.

Then, like a cool summer breeze, Carlos blew into my life.

The one-time fashion illustrator, who used to sketch images for magazines like Glamour, Cosmo and Vogue, showed me what real scarf fashion was all about.

His brilliant idea of taking his fabulous fashion sketches and transferring them onto quality scarves breathed new life into my accessory game. Move over, Hermes! The best part — I didn’t have to sell a kidney to buy one.

Everything he makes I adore: the minimal, colorful and outrageous. He’s all about energy, vibe and glamour. I have a drawer full of his creations (a happy Buddha, beautiful boho flowers, a detailed Hamsa, intricate mosaics and more.) I wear them everywhere and with just about anything.

Now, Carlos is expanding his line; introducing a capsule collection of bathing suit cover-ups. He’s always had a penchant for sophisticated beauty and it’s easily conveyed in his new pieces.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30 & 11:30pm, as we get the FIRST LOOK at Carlos’ new beach-to- cocktail clothing. Being “Summer Chic” has never been so easy and stylish thanks to the Marrero Collection and that’s why scarves, scrunchies and pool cover-up’s are one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

marrero-collection.myshopify.com

“Not all Superheroes wear capes…some wear Scarves.” — anonymous

Shot on location at the beautiful Loews Miami Beach Hotel, which has just undergone a magnificent $50 million transformation. The new St. Tropez-inspired oceanfront pool-scape includes private and adult-only cabanas. I can’t wait to go back for some serious rest and relaxation. Check out its amazing amenities here: www.loewshotels.com/Miami-Beach.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, Florida 33139

