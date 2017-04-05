What:

Falling in love with “ETXART & PANNO” — a luxury brand (new to Miami) — where fashion meets sophistication and sensual femininity.

Why:

The first time I saw an “ETXART & PANNO” dress, I was completely hypnotized.

Like a moth to a flame, I floated up to the store window and pressed my hand against the glass. The sweet blue frock that caught my attention was humming with personality. Its whimsical butterfly print, which started at the top of the dress, seemed to cascade into a magical flutter as it stretched its way to the bottom. WOW!

I wanted to touch it, wear it, own it, just know more about it…

I’ve seen a lot of gorgeous clothes in my time, but there was something different about this dress. The quality of the material and the precision of the fit (even on the mannequin) was exquisite. Hmmm…

I wasn’t familiar with the store, so I tried sounding it out: “Et-sh-art & Pahn-no” — I pronounced it slowly under my breath a couple of times to get the hang of it and then whispered: “ETXART & PANNO, nice to to meet you.”

I didn’t know it at the time, but a week later (thanks to a mutual friend,) I’d be slipping into a “Spring Romance” with the brand — literally.

I fell in love with everything I tried on for the blog. Stylistically, the silhouettes know the body of a woman and the designs are daring, elegant and sexy. It’s no surprise that…

“ETXART & PANNO” — founded in the late 80’s by Omar Etxart and his sister-in-law, Emi Panno – hails from Barcelona, where fashion is bold, colorful and beautiful. The brand is incredibly popular in Europe and thanks to the fashion gods, it’s finally made its way to America.

More specifically, to the Brickell City Centre in downtown Miami, which is now the home of their first flagship store in the U.S. And it’s no coincidence that their clothing reflects what the Magic City is known for — glamour, luxury, and extravagance — just one (or a few) of the reasons why they chose Miami for their initial North American location.

By the way, “ETXART & PANNO” doesn’t just do “Spring Romance,” they have outfits for almost any occasion: professional, cocktail, black-tie, even the red carpet.

You’ll not only stand out in their stylings, you’ll feel like a million bucks, too — and us fashionistas know a fabulous dress and/or outfit doesn’t always equal comfort.

I love spring because of its endless possibilities. It’s not only an awakening of the senses, it’s a time for new discoveries and that’s exactly what “ETXART & PANNO” embodies and that’s why “Spring Romance” is one of my favorite things.

Where:

ETXART & PANNO

Brickell City Centre

701 South Miami Avenue

Miami, Florida 33131

The boutique is located on the ground level. There’s garage parking and it’s free for the first two hours.

When:

Monday-Saturday: 10am-9:30pm

Sunday: 12pm-7pm

Let’s get social:

IG: @etxartpannous

FB: @etxartpanno

www.etxartpanno.com

“Life stands before me like an eternal spring with new and brilliant clothes.” —Carl Friedrich Gauss

James Woodley Photography

Styling & Wardrobe: ETXART & PANNO, MIAMI

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Bold, Colorful and Beautiful” Auerbach

