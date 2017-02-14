What:
Celebrating Valentine’s Day with PANDORA at Brickell City Centre downtown Miami.
Why:
What girl doesn’t LOVE getting jewelry? And what guy doesn’t LOVE gifting it?
It’s kind of a win-win situation when it comes to Valentine’s Day. It’s even better when the baubles are beyond beautiful, collectible-worthy and completely affordable. Hello, PANDORA!
I fell in LOVE with the gem giant at the end of last year working on a blog and TV story together called: “Beautifully Bejeweled.”
Since then, I’ve become an unadulterated fan. Yes, I guess you could say I fell in LOVE. I couldn’t wait for our next collaboration and well, here we are — celebrating Valentine’s Day — with “Love is in the Air.”
And while Pandora jewelry speaks for itself (as an extension of one’s feelings) with precious stones, mixed metals and rose gold goodness, sometimes LOVE isn’t as straightforward.
Over the years, I’ve written a lot of blogs about LOVE. Those experiences have taught me so many things about its diversity and ever-changing meaning.
There’s young LOVE, romantic LOVE, passionate LOVE, family LOVE and self LOVE (the list goes on.) There’s the LOVE of a child, friend, animal and there’s even the kind of LOVE that can be toxic, tumultuous, forbidden and heartbreaking.
No matter the kind of LOVE, it’s all around us and for the most part, it’s uplifting, soulful and unique (because everyone experiences it differently.) I wanted “Love is in the Air” to express that same sentiment.
Pandora jewelry easily captures the emotions of LOVE; whether it’s delicate and new, strong and everlasting or indelibly undefined – it’s all LOVE and it’s all beautiful and worth celebrating.
Happy Valentines Day from all of us at Shireen’s Favorite Things.
Where:
Pandora Brickell City Centre
701S. Miami Ave, Suite 343b
Miami, Florida 33131
IG: @pandorabrickellcitycentre
FB: Pandora Brickell City Centre
www.pandora.net/en-us
When:
Monday-Saturday: 10am-9:30pm
Sunday: 12pm-7pm
“There is no remedy for love but to love more.“ —Henry David Thoreau
Click here to see the full picture blog: www.ShireenSandoval.com
Photographer: James Woodley
www.JamesWoodleyPhotography.com
Wardrobe styling: Jackie Kay
dress provided by Neiman Marcus, Fort Lauderdale
Jewelry styling: Pandora located inside Brickell City Centre
Grooming: Odett Hernandez
Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger
Editor: Matthew “LOVE” Auerbach
Special Thanks to Diaset Cabrera
