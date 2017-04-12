What:

New spring silhouettes by Herve Leger inside BCBG on South Beach.

Why:

Who doesn’t love a good bandage dress?

After my blog, “Herve for the Holidays” — I’m a total convert. For me, it’s not only a wardrobe staple, they’re also perfect for special occasions when I really want that fashion WOW factor. And…

Just when you think the brand’s body-conscious luxury stylings couldn’t get any better; for spring, they’re introducing new silhouettes best described as “Fit & Flare.”

I adore dresses with a healthy dose of femininity, mainly because I love material that moves. It’s classy, romantic and leaves something to the imagination.

Herve’s spring line does that and more with intoxicating new colors, interesting caged cut-out sleeves and longer, luxurious hemlines.

One of my favorite dresses of the season is Herve’s take on the ever-so-popular (but not always done correctly) off-the-shoulder, bohemian-inspired style (which is the blue dress pictured in the blog.) Its laid-back sophistication, with just the right amount of sex appeal, is sheer perfection.

Spring in Miami always means we’re just around the corner from our blistering hot summer days, so relishing our perfect weather for the time being is important (and fashionably necessary.)

As Easter quickly approaches, whether it’s brunch, a leisurely lunch or date time with that special someone, “Fit & Flare” is a fabulous way to breath new life into your wardrobe and that’s why it’s one of my favorite things.

Where:

Herve Leger inside BCBG South Beach

Lincoln Road Mall

744 Lincoln Road

Miami, Florida 33139

(On the corner of Lincoln and Meridian.)

When:

Monday-Wednesday: 10am-10pm

Thursday-Saturday: 10am-12am

Sunday: 11am-11pm

Be Social:

IG:@bcbgsouthbeach

Twitter: @HerveLeger

www.herveleger.com & www.bcbg.com

“Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.“ —Evan Esar

See more “Fit & Flare” fashion photos at www.ShireenSandoval.com

James Woodley Photography

Dresses, accessories & shoes: Herve Leger inside BCBG South Beach

Styling: Jackie Kay & Marina

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Ever-So-Popular” Auerbach

