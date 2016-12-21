What:

Gorgeous “giftable” jewelry by Pandora at the Brickell City Centre downtown Miami.

Why:

Like most women, I LOVE jewelry, but I’ve never really openly admitted it. I’ve always painted myself as more of a shoe and handbag lover and frankly, it’s because of sheer intimidation.

Either the price tag freaks me out or the man who’s buying it (an ex-husband or boyfriend,) was given some sort of relationship ultimatum, was making up for lost time or they were simply trying to tame the beast (me) after some wrong-doing and well, that’s not the kind of jewelry that evokes happy memories.

Luckily, that was then and this is now…

I’m older, wiser and I don’t need a man to buy me jewelry. What’s more, spending a fortune on beautiful diamonds, pearls (or anything in between) seems so passé this day and age; especially with brands like “Pandora,” which I’ve recently fallen head over heels for. Pandora makes me feel “Beautifully Bejeweled” for so many reasons.

The company, which started in 1982 in Denmark, was a family-run jewelry shop that exploded onto the fashion scene with its charm bracelets. It seemed everyone had one! In fact, their bracelets are still more popular than ever.

The more, the better! You know exactly what I’m talking about if you’re a Pandora lover. Its mass appeal, great quality and affordable pricing made the charm bracelet a fabulous fad that has yet to lose its luster.

Fast forward a few decades later and Pandora has quickly grown into a worldwide jewelry powerhouse, creating spectacular pieces that can make a girl feel special without breaking the bank.

More importantly: as times have changed, Pandora has, too, appealing to the modern woman with jewelry she can gift a friend, sister, mother, daughter, even herself.

The line is built around “collecting,” meaning each new piece you add to your existing jewelry wardrobe will easily fit in, creating a cohesive collection.

The company understands social media, too, using Instagram to shower its fan base with ideas of how to modernize and recreate trends of days gone by. For example: “These aren’t your grandmother’s pearls” or “Cuffs worn with high fashion creativity.”

In our busy lives, it’s the little things that make the difference and Pandora has subtly harnessed those nuanced moments. I love gifting myself jewelry for small reasons: finishing an impossible task, celebrating a private milestone or simply because I can. Man, it feels good to write that.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight (at 7:30pm & 11:30pm on Channel 7/FOX,) as Shireen’s Favorite Things is invited inside the Pandora Concept store at Brickell City Centre downtown Miami.

We’ll be exploring great gift ideas for the holidays (asymmetrical earrings, pearls, cuffs and much more,) because every girl deserves to be “Beautifully Bejeweled”.

Where:

The Pandora concept store is located on the 3rd level of Brickell City Centre.

701 S. Miami Avenue

Miami, Florida 33131

Below is a detailed list of each jewelry look I’m wearing in the blog. Happy shopping and of course, Happy Christmas!

First Look/Pandora’s Rose Gold

Hearts of PANDORA Necklace ($150/each). This versatile PANDORA Rose™ necklace collier features the classic PANDORA logo on one side and a circle of shimmering stones on the other. Forever PANDORA Earrings, in PANDORA Rose ($70). Sparkling Bow Ring ($70). Hearts of PANDORA Ring ($90). My Princess Tiara, PANDORA Rose ($80).

Second Look/Pandora’s Midnight Blue:

Patterns of Frost, Multi-Colored Crystal Earrings ($75). Patterns of Frost, Multi-Colored Crystal Necklace Pendant ($60). PANDORA ESSENCE COLLECTION Bangle Bracelet ($60). Twinkling Forever Bangle Bracelet ($100). Sterling Silver w/ 14K Gold Clasp Bracelet ($325).

Third Look/Gold/Oxidized/Leather:

Right hand: Entwined Bracelet ($125). 14K Gold Bangle w/ Signature Clasp ($1,295). Timeless Elegance bangle ($100). Left Hand: Oxidized Sterling Silver Barrel Clasp Bracelet ($65). Champagne colored double leather bracelet ($45). Radiant Elegance, 14K Gold Earrings ($200). Lace Botanique Dangle ($150).

“Know, first, who you are; and then adorn yourself accordingly.” — Epictetus

Photographer / Tracy Mendy

Wardrobe styling: Jackie Kay

dress provided by www.bcbg.com on Lincoln Road, South Beach

Jewelry styling: Pandora located inside Brickell City Centre

Grooming: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Not your grandmother’s editor” Auerbac2016

