A Stylish SoFlo Soiree

A fashionable gathering at The Betsy Hotel celebrating Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter Trends 2017 with Fashion Group International of South Florida.

I’m always inspired by the world around me, especially stylish people and the chance to spend the afternoon with “Fashion Group International of South Florida” (A.K.A the movers and shakers of Miami fashion,) was no different.

The organization, which is a global, non-profit, professional group, is made up of people who help one another turn their stylish dreams into a fashionable reality. FGI also gives its members access to people who have insight into what’s going on in the fashionable world around them.

Enter: Shireen’s Favorite Things & Deco Drive TV.

As a Television Host/Fashion Reporter & Blogger, I was invited to take part in a special Q&A , alongside my stylist, Jackie Kay, about what’s going on in the world of Miami Fashion.

For about an hour (which was moderated by the amazing Tara Gilani, also known as the Trend Tracker,) we talked about clothing, accessories, shoes, social media, red carpets, movies, movie stars, TV shows, TV stars, politics and art, and how all of these topics shape the world around us and, in turn, produce fashion that’s more fluid, open, textured and incredibly provocative.

That’s exactly what the Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2017 Trend slide presentation expressed, too. When the group gets together, they view Haute Couture slide shows of the latest and greatest runway fashions from Milan, Paris, New York City, just to name a few.

In television, we tend to talk AT people, giving them all important information. I can’t help but wonder, though, if sometimes we’re truly listening. These days, information comes at a breakneck speed and having a conversation isn’t always the way we go about journalism, but the Q&A at the event was exactly that — a conversation.

And something I appreciated and learned from. Despite having strong opinions, I respect what others say; it opens up a much-needed dialogue in my mind about the all important ideas of what others think and feel.

Fashion isn’t just about what you put ON your body, it’s about the emotions it inspires, hence the “lifestyle” aspect of how designers promote themselves in this day and age.

Each blog I write is inspired by a happening in my life, but this one was also inspired by the look I chose to wear.

I saw the dress about a month ago on BCBG’s (South Beach) Instagram page. I fell in love with its romantic personality and boho sensuality.

With the help of my good friend Marina (who helps style me for BCBG,) we put together this special look and I knew I wanted to wear it to “A Stylish SoFlo Soiree”.

In a world where everything is changing at a rapid pace and what we feel, think and do about it actually matters, it’s nice to enjoy an afternoon with like-minded people who want more than just a nice outfit but also, a meaningful display of artistic expression…

And that’s why “A Stylish Soflo Soiree” is one of my favorite things. For more fashion photos visit www.ShireenSandoval.com.

Learn more about Fashion Group International at www.southflorida.fgi.org.

“You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it.” —Robin Williams

