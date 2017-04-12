(WSVN) - Fashion is my passion… And it turns out one of this season’s most popular trends is a clear favorite.

It’s sheer madness at Bloomingdale’s in Aventura.

That’s because the fashion mecca is featuring one of this season’s hottest trends.

Katie Ward: “The trend that we are most excited about Spring-Summer ’17 season is sheer. Bloomingdale’s has a lot of sheer options. It’s the trend that dared to bare and stayed.”

It’s a little peek-a-boo for you.

Katie Ward: “The whole thing with this trend is the power of illusion. You have that glimpse of what is underneath but you still have that subtle, pulled together look.”

From the runway to the red carpet — this look is making an impact.

Katie Award: “We are seeing celebrities wear the sheer on their personal Instagrams and we are seeing Hallie Stienfeld at the Oscars wearing sheer, as well as Taraji Henson at the SAG Awards.”

How much sheer you wear just depends on how much you want to show off.

Katie Ward: “There is full sheer that you can wear different undergarments so you feel a little bit more covered, there is layered sheer and there is also ruffled sheer as well as embroidered.”

And, what you wear under it, is almost as important as the look itself.

Katie Ward: “You can wear some high-waisted, even bathing suit bottoms or you can ware nude undergarments. So it blends into the look.”

It can be worn day or night.. Throw on a top by Alice and Olivia and some jeans for a causal look.

Katie Ward: “We paired it with a tan cami but you can really wear any color than you want underneath it.”

Or sheer can dress up a dress.

Katie Ward: “Sync Accept makes a dress that has multiple patterns and multiple panels.”

This dress by Whistles has sheer shoulders that make it look like the collar is floating.

Katie Ward: “If you are looking for a formal look, we have a great dress by local designer Alexis. It has a sheer panel above the belly button.”

Sheer gives you a hint of what lies beneath without showing off too much.

Katie Ward: “Come to Bloomingdale’s because we have everything you would want from price point to design.”

