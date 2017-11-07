‘Shameless’ star Ethan Cutkosky arrested on suspicion of DUI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shameless” actor Ethan Cutkosky has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence near Los Angeles.

Burbank police Sgt. John Pfrommer tells The Associated Press the 18-year-old was pulled over last Wednesday night after being spotted straddling lanes and was later arrested. Pfrommer says blood-alcohol tests are still pending. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Cutkosky was released early Thursday morning on $5,000 bail.

Representatives for Cutkosky and Showtime didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Cutkosky plays Carl, the middle son of William H. Macy’s character, Frank Gallagher, on the Showtime series.

