‘Shame on you’: Former news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son

BOSTON (WSVN) — A former Boston-area news anchor said Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey sexually abused her then-18-year-old son at a restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016.

The alleged assault happened at the Club Car Restaurant and Bar, after Heather Unruh claims Spacey bought her son “drink after drink” until his was intoxicated.

Unruh said her son told Spacey that he was of the legal drinking age. She said her son was unaware that the Hollywood star was a “sexual predator.”

“He stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals,” Unruh said at a news conference.

Spacey also allegedly insisted that her son come to an after-hours party so the two could drink more together.

Unruh said her son was able to escape when Spacey got up for a moment to use the restroom. She said a concerned woman noticed that her son was emotionally disturbed and urged him to “run.”

“She saw that my son was shaken,” Unruh said of the woman. “She had the presence of mind to see if my son was okay.”

Unruh said Spacey “needs to go to jail” for his alleged actions.

“Shame on you for what you did to by son,” Unruh said as she fought back tears.

Unruh said she knows of at least one other young man who was “targeted” by Spacey on the island.

Because her son was afraid of shame and embarrassment, Unruh explained he decided to come forward now in wake of the stories that have been made public by other alleged victims.

